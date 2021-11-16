Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of shooting state trooper in June 2021

State Police arrested Scott A. Mawhiney in connection to the shooting of a trooper in June 2021.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The trial for Scott A. Mawhiney of Deposit, N.Y. began in Broome County Court Tuesday.

Mawhiney is accused of shooting a New York State Trooper in June 2021. In July 2021, Mawhiney pleaded not guilty to nine indictments, including two counts of attempted murder.

Mawhiney was arrested in connection to the shooting of Trooper Ryan Thorp when he was responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Deposit.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as the trial unfolds.

