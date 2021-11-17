Advertisement

Financial Tip: Financial education tips your kids won’t learn in school

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses financial education tips your children won’t learn in school.

“Young people should be taught to invest early and often,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “By starting in your twenties versus your thirties or forties allows you to save far less out of your pocket.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

