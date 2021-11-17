Financial Tip: IBM spin-off of kyndryl

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses the IBM spin-off of kyndryl.

“Now what has happened in simple terms is that IBM has decided to spin-off or separate a business unit that has been under performing and is not part of IBM’s longer term growth plan,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “This is one of the most significant structural changes to IBM in many years.”

