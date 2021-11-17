Advertisement

Financial Tip: Someone needs to know where your money is

In this week's Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision's Investment services discusses the...
In this week's Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision's Investment services discusses the importance of someone else knowing where your money is.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses the importance of someone else knowing where your money is.

“I understand that with many couples there tends to be one person who handles all of the finances and the other person is perfectly fine with letting them,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “However it is very important that certain information is shared with the non-financial spouse or another trusted family member in case something happens.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

ATT -- FINANCIAL TIP NOV. 17
ATT -- FINANCIAL TIP NOV. 17
Financial Tip: Medicare enrollment
Financial Tip: Medicare enrollment