Financial Tip: Someone needs to know where your money is

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses the importance of someone else knowing where your money is.

“I understand that with many couples there tends to be one person who handles all of the finances and the other person is perfectly fine with letting them,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “However it is very important that certain information is shared with the non-financial spouse or another trusted family member in case something happens.”

