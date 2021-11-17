Listed here: Tips to keep your packages safe from thieves this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As more people begin to do their holiday online shopping, more packages are at risk of being stolen from front doorsteps.

Police Chief Brent Dodge is giving the community tips to keep packages safe from being stolen this holiday season.

“If you don’t have a home surveillance system, that’s something we strongly recommend,” said Dodge. “It’s to have a conspicuous camera, it’s something that helps deter that and it can help us recover your package if it is stolen.”

Those who do not have a camera surveillance system around their home can still keep track of their packages using other methods like requiring a signature for your packages, using lockbox delivery sites and getting them shipped to retailers.

Dodge encouraged neighborhoods to look out for one another and help monitor each other’s packages to keep them safe from thieves.

“If you happen to have a good relationship with your neighbors and they’re people that you can trust, you can help each other out if you know when packages are expected to be delivered,” Dodge said. “And perhaps you can return the favor for them.”