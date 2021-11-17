Southern Tier Tuesdays: ACHIEVE

(WBNG)-- ACHIEVE is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The non-profit is dedicated to advocating for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, and independence of persons with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities.

ACHIEVE provides a variety of services to nearly twenty-two-hundred individuals within Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties.

“Were providing a variety of habilitation services,” ACHIEVE CEO Amy Howard said. “These supports and services support individuals being able to access their communities more independently, to be able to be better integrated into their communities but also the vocational and employment supports so that they can find jobs and be productive citizens.”

Howard adds that this grant will allow their organization to do more for the individuals that they serve.

“Coming off of a very long shutdown in the pandemic we we’re excited for the individuals we support in our residential program to be able to go out and access the community again and enjoy special activities,” Howard said. “We’re going to use these funds to be able to provide those extras to the individuals.”

ACHIEVE is currently offering one of their oldest running programs: the Children’s Summer Program.

“It’s a program that continues to make sure that students don’t have that summer slide,” Vice President Development and Donor Relations Preston Evans said. “Especially in a year where a lot of them have been doing remote learning it’s a program that’s really valuable to a lot of families in the area.”

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com