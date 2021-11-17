Southern Tier Tuesdays: All Animals Matter awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- All Animals Matter is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

All Animals Matter is a non-profit dedicated to helping animals by providing spaying and neutering assistance to pet owners in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties. Founder of All Animals Matter Diane Troxell said her organization does more than just spay and neuter.

“We help feral cats, which are ones that don’t have homes,” Troxell said. “We also help with emergency medical expenses for animals in those counties.”

Troxell’s daughter Erin Insinga is the Manager of Delaware Valley Humane Society, an organization that All Animals Matters works closely with.

“We realized that there was a real problem in our area where people want to spay and neuter their animals and they want to provide the necessary vetting for their animals but they simply can’t afford it,” Insinga said. “That’s when All Animals Matters gets involved, we get the initial phone call and a lot of times we’ll say call Diane at All Animals Matter and they can probably help you.”

Due to the pandemic, Troxell said it has been difficult for many pet owners to afford the cost of these procedures. All Animals Matter has offered an opportunity to assist pet owners in the cost of spaying/neutering.

“Although 90% of people are able to contribute something towards it, it has been difficult,” Troxell said. “They can’t get into their own vet because the price is way too much money.”

Troxell said this grant money will help All Animals Matter continue to assist in the cost of spaying and neutering feral cats.

“We’re going to help more animals get fixed which is very important,” Troxell said. “Right now we are concentrating on a lot of trapped cats, which is a trap neuter release program that we have that is very important.”

To get in contact with All Animals Matter, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.