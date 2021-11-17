Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: All Animals Matter awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- All Animals Matter is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

All Animals Matter is a non-profit dedicated to helping animals by providing spaying and neutering assistance to pet owners in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties. Founder of All Animals Matter Diane Troxell said her organization does more than just spay and neuter.

“We help feral cats, which are ones that don’t have homes,” Troxell said. “We also help with emergency medical expenses for animals in those counties.”

Troxell’s daughter Erin Insinga is the Manager of Delaware Valley Humane Society, an organization that All Animals Matters works closely with.

“We realized that there was a real problem in our area where people want to spay and neuter their animals and they want to provide the necessary vetting for their animals but they simply can’t afford it,” Insinga said. “That’s when All Animals Matters gets involved, we get the initial phone call and a lot of times we’ll say call Diane at All Animals Matter and they can probably help you.”

Due to the pandemic, Troxell said it has been difficult for many pet owners to afford the cost of these procedures. All Animals Matter has offered an opportunity to assist pet owners in the cost of spaying/neutering.

“Although 90% of people are able to contribute something towards it, it has been difficult,” Troxell said. “They can’t get into their own vet because the price is way too much money.”

Troxell said this grant money will help All Animals Matter continue to assist in the cost of spaying and neutering feral cats.

“We’re going to help more animals get fixed which is very important,” Troxell said. “Right now we are concentrating on a lot of trapped cats, which is a trap neuter release program that we have that is very important.”

To get in contact with All Animals Matter, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

Wings of Eagles
STT: Wings of Eagles
Supplies for Life
Supplies for Life
Carrie On
STT: Carrie On
Boris the Skeleton
STT: Boris the Skeleton
Truth Pharm
STT: Truth Pharm