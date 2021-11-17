Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Toy Library awarded $2,000 grant

Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Finger Lakes Toy Library is a non-profit, dedicated to improving quality of life by increasing access to toys, supporting play, and encouraging a culture of reuse and sharing. Finger Lakes Toy Library Director of Operations Kelly Sauve said the toys and games provided to children are a big part of their growth.

“The why behind this is we know how critical it is for children to play,” Sauve said. “That’s how they learn that’s how they develop their social skills so it’s not just something they do to keep them busy it’s really critical to their development.”

Sauve said this grant will help Finger Lakes Toy Library expand and grow into a larger location. A new location that will allow them to integrate more toys into their collection for children with different needs.

“We’ve launched today a crowdfunding campaign which will help us relocate to a larger location and it’s something that will allow us to impact more people in the community,” Sauve said. “This $2,000 was really a wonderful kick start to giving us that little jump towards this new space.”

To get in contact with Finger Lakes Toy Library, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Tiger Farm
Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Chapter of UNICO
Truth Pharm is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Truth Pharm awarded $2,000 grant
Open Doors English is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Open Doors English awarded $2,000 grant