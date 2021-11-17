Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Toy Library awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Finger Lakes Toy Library is a non-profit, dedicated to improving quality of life by increasing access to toys, supporting play, and encouraging a culture of reuse and sharing. Finger Lakes Toy Library Director of Operations Kelly Sauve said the toys and games provided to children are a big part of their growth.

“The why behind this is we know how critical it is for children to play,” Sauve said. “That’s how they learn that’s how they develop their social skills so it’s not just something they do to keep them busy it’s really critical to their development.”

Sauve said this grant will help Finger Lakes Toy Library expand and grow into a larger location. A new location that will allow them to integrate more toys into their collection for children with different needs.

“We’ve launched today a crowdfunding campaign which will help us relocate to a larger location and it’s something that will allow us to impact more people in the community,” Sauve said. “This $2,000 was really a wonderful kick start to giving us that little jump towards this new space.”

To get in contact with Finger Lakes Toy Library, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.