Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Chapter of UNICO

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

This non-profit is dedicated to providing assistance to the special needs population of the valley and those who support them.

“All of the money we take in be give back out,” Sayre Chapter of UNICO Treasurer Nick Grego said. “We’re constantly dealing with the mentally and the physical youth in our Valley area and we find that to be quite rewarding.”

Grego tells 12 News some of the money that their chapter receives goes towards helping area schools provide extra programs for students with special needs.

“It’s so nice that we can gather all of this money up in the community, and our community is more than willing to help us out,” Grego said.

The Sayre Chapter provides a yearly scholarship to a Valley student who is pursuing an education in a field that will benefit special needs individuals.

“The scholarship we give to a student that is graduating from one of the three areas high schools that is going into the field to help with the mentally and the physically disabled,” Sayre Chapter of UNICO President Chris Sisto said. “Whether is physical therapy or occupational therapy or something, but they have to maintain that program and we will give them that four-year scholarship.”

The Sayre Chapter of UNICO also provides yearly donations to other Valley groups including Autism Hearts, Penn York Opportunities, and Waverly Recreation Bowling.

Due to the pandemic, they were unable to attend their traditional Binghamton Rumble Ponies game, but they had the opportunity to deliver ice cream to five elementary schools in exchange for the game.

“We checked with all of the schools and everyone was in favor of doing something because everyone was so stressed with all of the COVID stuff,” Grego said. “We were able to pick them up a little bit with this ice cream to all the schools and it was nice.”

Grego said the grant will allow them to assist in special projects throughout the community.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com