Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Chapter of UNICO

Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

This non-profit is dedicated to providing assistance to the special needs population of the valley and those who support them.

“All of the money we take in be give back out,” Sayre Chapter of UNICO Treasurer Nick Grego said. “We’re constantly dealing with the mentally and the physical youth in our Valley area and we find that to be quite rewarding.”

Grego tells 12 News some of the money that their chapter receives goes towards helping area schools provide extra programs for students with special needs.

“It’s so nice that we can gather all of this money up in the community, and our community is more than willing to help us out,” Grego said.

The Sayre Chapter provides a yearly scholarship to a Valley student who is pursuing an education in a field that will benefit special needs individuals.

“The scholarship we give to a student that is graduating from one of the three areas high schools that is going into the field to help with the mentally and the physically disabled,” Sayre Chapter of UNICO President Chris Sisto said. “Whether is physical therapy or occupational therapy or something, but they have to maintain that program and we will give them that four-year scholarship.”

The Sayre Chapter of UNICO also provides yearly donations to other Valley groups including Autism Hearts, Penn York Opportunities, and Waverly Recreation Bowling.

Due to the pandemic, they were unable to attend their traditional Binghamton Rumble Ponies game, but they had the opportunity to deliver ice cream to five elementary schools in exchange for the game.

“We checked with all of the schools and everyone was in favor of doing something because everyone was so stressed with all of the COVID stuff,” Grego said. “We were able to pick them up a little bit with this ice cream to all the schools and it was nice.”

Grego said the grant will allow them to assist in special projects throughout the community.

To get in contact with the Sayre Chapter of UNICO, click here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Tiger Farm
Truth Pharm is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Truth Pharm awarded $2,000 grant
Open Doors English is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Open Doors English awarded $2,000 grant
Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Toy Library awarded $2,000 grant