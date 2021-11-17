Southern Tier Tuesdays: Supplies For Life awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Supplies For Life is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Supplies For Life is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food, supplies, and education to others enduring substance use disorder. Creator of Supplies For Life Jen Cutting said, as a woman in long-term recovery, she started making go-bags out of her home to supply those newly home from incarceration or those going into rehab with the supplies they needed.

“Over the last two years it has grown tremendously and that’s when I got in touch with Shelly and I originally asked her if she would be a fiscal sponsor while I became my own non-profit,” Cutting said. “She kind of gave me a counter offer and asked me to come on board with Delaware Opportunities with my program and here we are.”

Delaware Opportunities is a community action agency that serves all of Delaware County. Delaware Opportunities Executive Director Shelly Bartow said their mission is to help those who need extra support.

“There was really a gap in reaching certain populations in the community that really just needed that extra support,” Bartow said. “By connecting with Jen we we’re able to connect people living with addiction or living in recovery with services like rental assistance, so it really was a natural fit.”

Cutting said this grant money will allow Supplies For Life to continue supplying harm reduction supplies to those who need it most.

“It will more than likely go to harm reduction supplies, fentanyl test strips are super expensive and I’m hoping that this will keep us with them for at least six to eight months,” Cutting said.

To get in contact with Supplies For Life, you can do so online at their Facebook Page.

