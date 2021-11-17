Southern Tier Tuesdays: Tiger Farm

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

This non-profit is dedicated to providing students at Tioga Central Schools with a variety of opportunities to learn about agriculture education outside of the classroom. Tiger Farm is completely student-run and helps to support the schools FFA program.

“Our students do all of the planting of the crops, the do the harvesting of the crops our summer rec kids help to maintain the garden year round in the summer,” Elementary Agriculture Teacher Maureen Zorn said. “So we’re getting kids outside of the classroom and exposing them to agriculture as much as we can.”

Students plant and harvest a variety of garden vegetables in the garden with the recent addition of apple trees. Aside from fruits and vegetables Zorn said they also have flowers, pumpkins, and even hatch butterflies in their classrooms and later release them out into the garden.

Much of the harvested produce is used in high school Food Science class. High School Agriculture Teacher Alex Davis tells 12 News that students learn how to work with produce from a farm to table approach.

“They’ll be bringing the produce into the classroom and we’ll be processing it as well as being able to taste test it and hopefully sell some of it,” Davis said. “Additionally any extra produce that we get we like to donate to local charities.”

Davis adds that this grant will allow students to attend the FFA National Convention.

“We would like to use the money to help them attend the Future Farmers of America convention, this is a really amazing opportunity for our students and it will help develop our agricultural program and gain more support for our Tiger Farm,” Davis said. “This trip allows students to go see what agriculture looks like on a national level and hopefully let them see what is out there in the world of agriculture and keep them connected to our community.”

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com