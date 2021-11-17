Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Tiger Farm

Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

This non-profit is dedicated to providing students at Tioga Central Schools with a variety of opportunities to learn about agriculture education outside of the classroom. Tiger Farm is completely student-run and helps to support the schools FFA program.

“Our students do all of the planting of the crops, the do the harvesting of the crops our summer rec kids help to maintain the garden year round in the summer,” Elementary Agriculture Teacher Maureen Zorn said. “So we’re getting kids outside of the classroom and exposing them to agriculture as much as we can.”

Students plant and harvest a variety of garden vegetables in the garden with the recent addition of apple trees. Aside from fruits and vegetables Zorn said they also have flowers, pumpkins, and even hatch butterflies in their classrooms and later release them out into the garden.

Much of the harvested produce is used in high school Food Science class. High School Agriculture Teacher Alex Davis tells 12 News that students learn how to work with produce from a farm to table approach.

“They’ll be bringing the produce into the classroom and we’ll be processing it as well as being able to taste test it and hopefully sell some of it,” Davis said. “Additionally any extra produce that we get we like to donate to local charities.”

Davis adds that this grant will allow students to attend the FFA National Convention.

“We would like to use the money to help them attend the Future Farmers of America convention, this is a really amazing opportunity for our students and it will help develop our agricultural program and gain more support for our Tiger Farm,” Davis said. “This trip allows students to go see what agriculture looks like on a national level and hopefully let them see what is out there in the world of agriculture and keep them connected to our community.”

To get in contact with Tiger Farm, you can do so by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Chapter of UNICO
Truth Pharm is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Truth Pharm awarded $2,000 grant
Open Doors English is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Open Doors English awarded $2,000 grant
Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Toy Library awarded $2,000 grant