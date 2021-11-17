Southern Tier Tuesdays: Truth Pharm awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Truth Pharm, a non-profit, is dedicated to raising awareness, reducing the stigma of substance abuse, educating the public, and advocating for policy change. Truth Pharm also aims to reduce the harm caused by substance use and the way society responds.

Truth Pharm Executive Director Alexis Pleus said put simply this organization helps people who struggle with chaotic substance use, and they offer numerous community outreach services as well as educational programs.

“We have a 10-week family educational program called clearing the confusion that helps families unravel the mysteries of substance abuse,” Pleus said. “We host a lot of events in the community, we’re also an NYS certified overdose prevention program.”

Pleus said Truth Pharm is not an anti-drug organization but an anti-harm organization.

“We understand that at all times there are going to be people who still use substances,” Pleus said. “We feel that the only way of getting them to the point where they’re able to live a healthy life is to recognize that they still need help even while they’re using.”

August is International Overdose Awareness Month. A time to remember loved ones throughout the community, and in communities across the world, that have been lost to preventable overdose. In recognition of Overdose Awareness Month, Truth Pharm hosts “Trail of Truth.”

Trail of Truth will be held Aug. 21 at Peacemaker’s stage in Binghamton. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature national speakers, experts in Harm Reduction, and local performers.

“You can come and have a sense of purpose and a sense of you’re not alone,” Rainmaker Ken Butler said. “When I lost my friend I felt that I was alone and Truth Pharm showed me that you know you’re not alone and there’s people out there that are just like you.”

Butler said the community has been impacted greatly by the loss of sons, daughters, husbands, wives, friends and Truth Pharm is a resource that not only provides help but support for individuals as well.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Truth Pharm lost a significant amount of funding. Pleus said this grant will supplement some of those losses and allow Truth Pharm to continue to be a presence in the community and provide life-saving education and tools, such as Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips.

To reach Truth Pharm, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

For more information on Trail of Truth you can click here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com