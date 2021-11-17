Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Truth Pharm awarded $2,000 grant

Truth Pharm is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern...
Truth Pharm is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Truth Pharm, a non-profit, is dedicated to raising awareness, reducing the stigma of substance abuse, educating the public, and advocating for policy change. Truth Pharm also aims to reduce the harm caused by substance use and the way society responds.

Truth Pharm Executive Director Alexis Pleus said put simply this organization helps people who struggle with chaotic substance use, and they offer numerous community outreach services as well as educational programs.

“We have a 10-week family educational program called clearing the confusion that helps families unravel the mysteries of substance abuse,” Pleus said. “We host a lot of events in the community, we’re also an NYS certified overdose prevention program.”

Pleus said Truth Pharm is not an anti-drug organization but an anti-harm organization.

“We understand that at all times there are going to be people who still use substances,” Pleus said. “We feel that the only way of getting them to the point where they’re able to live a healthy life is to recognize that they still need help even while they’re using.”

August is International Overdose Awareness Month. A time to remember loved ones throughout the community, and in communities across the world, that have been lost to preventable overdose. In recognition of Overdose Awareness Month, Truth Pharm hosts “Trail of Truth.”

Trail of Truth will be held Aug. 21 at Peacemaker’s stage in Binghamton. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature national speakers, experts in Harm Reduction, and local performers.

“You can come and have a sense of purpose and a sense of you’re not alone,” Rainmaker Ken Butler said. “When I lost my friend I felt that I was alone and Truth Pharm showed me that you know you’re not alone and there’s people out there that are just like you.”

Butler said the community has been impacted greatly by the loss of sons, daughters, husbands, wives, friends and Truth Pharm is a resource that not only provides help but support for individuals as well.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Truth Pharm lost a significant amount of funding. Pleus said this grant will supplement some of those losses and allow Truth Pharm to continue to be a presence in the community and provide life-saving education and tools, such as Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips.

To reach Truth Pharm, you can do so online at their website by clicking here.

For more information on Trail of Truth you can click here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com

Most Read

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
An AMBER Alert was issued after 14-year-old Reyes was abducted in Rochester, N.Y.
UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Lazarus Gehring, MD shows 12 News how the at-home Covid-19 test operates.
Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Latest News

Tiger Farm is this week’s winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Tiger Farm
Sayre Chapter of UNICO is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Chapter of UNICO
Open Doors English is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Open Doors English awarded $2,000 grant
Finger Lakes Toy Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Toy Library awarded $2,000 grant