WARM THURSDAY BUT BIG CHANGES COMING

EARLY AFTERNOON RAIN (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Steady to slowly rising temperatures. Low: 40-47

Thursday: 90% chance of rain. Some snow could mix in late. Temperatures drop sharply from west to east in the afternoon. High: 55-61↓

Thursday Night: 30% chance of snow showers. Any snow showers could be squally. Low: 25-30

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A warm front is expected to lift north through the area tonight and temperatures remain steady, to perhaps even slowly rise as it does. Lows will be in the 40s and could end up in the upper 40s to around 50 toward daybreak.

SHARP TEMPERATURE DROP (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A strong cold front marches into the Tiers Thursday and brings rain with it. The rain is expected to begin in the afternoon and last into the evening before tapering west to east. Highs will be well above average and could approach 60 in a few spots before crashing quickly through the 50s and into the upper 40s as the cold front moves past your location.

This transition will happen within a couple hour time frame. Winds will shift sharply from the SW to the NW, too, as the front crosses. The chance of rain is 90% and totals should be in the 0.15-0.33″ range. Lake effect snow kicks up post-front overnight and some of the gusty west to northwest winds could possibly stretch some of the snow into the Southern Tier. We’ll have to monitor this for any accumulation potential.A windy, chilly day is on tap Friday but as high pressure builds in for Saturday winds slack off. Highs both days will be around 40.

RAIN COULD BE STEADY (WBNG 12 NEWS)