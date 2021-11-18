Binghamton Tennis Center raises money for a new youth tennis scholarship

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Tennis Center held their first annual Thanksgiving Day Round Robin tournament to raise money for their Bob deVente Junior Scholarship Fund.

The new scholarship program was created in memory of Bob deVente, who taught tennis at the Binghamton Tennis Center for the past 25 years.

General Manager of the facility Chris Shumway said the scholarship is meant to touch the lives of kids by teaching them more about how to become better team players on and off the court.

“It was one of the things [deVente] really wanted to see -- the funds being used to inspire the kids and give them an opportunity to better themselves on the court and in life,” Shumway said.

The program will give out scholarships twice a year to three different recipients under the age of 18.

About $8,000 has been raised for the scholarship program so far.