Broome County set to receive $250K to counter gun violence in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- With the latest surge in funding, officials are hoping to steer youth away from further violence.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) joined other elected officials and community advocates Thursday to announce Broome County will receive $250K to prevent gun violence.

The money will be used to fund already existing projects at the Binghamton City School District, the Binghamton branch of the YMCA, and the Binghamton Bulldogs Sports Complex.

Lupardo said she wants to see these programs succeed well after the funding runs out.

“I’m very mindful of setting up programs that then need to be dismantled after a year or when the funding goes away, so I’m very particular about finding existing programs that we can support, that have a proven track record of being good role models, providing enriching programs to the kids,” she said.

The money comes as part of more than $150M New York State is committing to gun violence reduction initiatives across the state.

Lupardo said Binghamton was chosen because of a variety of factors that suggest the city’s youth are particularly at-risk.

Because the funding will go toward supporting kids who live in Binghamton, and the Bulldogs’ complex is in Johnson City, the team told 12 News it is in conversation with the county to provide transportation to and from the facility.