Advertisement

COLDER WEATHER IS COMING

By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds possible. A few snow showers possible. Lunar eclipse begins at 2:18, reaches maximum at 4:02 and ends at 5:47. Breezy. Low: 26-31

Friday: 30% chance of lake snow showers north and northeast. High: 37-41

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-28

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

More November-ish weather is here and will stick with us for awhile behind the cold front that moved through today. Rain will taper from west to east through early tonight and some wet snow is possible northeast/east of Binghamton as colder air builds in. Lows tonight range in the 20s to near 30.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs tonight. There may be some limited viewing opportunities, but overall, the cloud-cover may win out. The partial eclipse becomes visible around 2:18am. The maximum eclipse, ALMOST total from our viewpoint, occurs at 4:02am. The partial eclipse ends at 5:47am.

MAINLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS
MAINLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS(WBNG 12 NEWS)

A breezy, chilly day is on tap Friday with some lake snow showers possible north and northeast. Highs range in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds could gust 20-25mph at times. High pressure begins building into the area for the start of the weekend, but some rain or snow showers are possible to end it.

LAKE SNOW SHOWERS
LAKE SNOW SHOWERS(WBNG 12 NEWS)

Most Read

An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court
The 58-year-old pilot and his 13-year-old daughter were found alive in the Pennsylvania woods...
iPad GPS used to find father, daughter after plane crash
Authorities responded to a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Tuesday.
Crews respond to trailer fire in the Town of Maine
SNAP
$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month
Camera monitoring outside Broome County Jail
Renewed conversations surround NY bail reform laws

Latest News

Windy, getting colder
Drastic Changes Are Coming
RAIN COULD BE STEADY
WARM THURSDAY BUT BIG CHANGES COMING
Cool & Cloudy
Clouds With Seasonable Temperatures
CLOUDS THIN OUT INTO OVERNIGHT
Quiet midweek but a strong cold front sets sights on us