COLDER WEATHER IS COMING

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds possible. A few snow showers possible. Lunar eclipse begins at 2:18, reaches maximum at 4:02 and ends at 5:47. Breezy. Low: 26-31

Friday: 30% chance of lake snow showers north and northeast. High: 37-41

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-28

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

More November-ish weather is here and will stick with us for awhile behind the cold front that moved through today. Rain will taper from west to east through early tonight and some wet snow is possible northeast/east of Binghamton as colder air builds in. Lows tonight range in the 20s to near 30.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs tonight. There may be some limited viewing opportunities, but overall, the cloud-cover may win out. The partial eclipse becomes visible around 2:18am. The maximum eclipse, ALMOST total from our viewpoint, occurs at 4:02am. The partial eclipse ends at 5:47am.

MAINLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A breezy, chilly day is on tap Friday with some lake snow showers possible north and northeast. Highs range in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds could gust 20-25mph at times. High pressure begins building into the area for the start of the weekend, but some rain or snow showers are possible to end it.