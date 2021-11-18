Advertisement

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with theft cases

Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating string of larcenies.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify the individual or individuals responsible for a string of vehicle larcenies around the Village of Stamford.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and investigators are looking into multiple incidents of theft from vehicles parked around the village. They said in each incident the suspect or suspects got into unlocked vehicles, stole property including cash, loose change and electronic devices.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions at 607-832-5629 or 607-832-5599. If any businesses or residences has surveillance cameras, the sheriff’s office requests a review of the footage and if suspicious activity is discovered, contact investigators.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents to always lock their vehicles even when parked in a private driveway.

