Financial Tip of the Week: Retiring in a different state
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG)-- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses retiring in a different state.
“Retiring to a different state should take a lot of consideration and preparation,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “It’s far more complicated than just picking your favorite vacation spot.”
To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.