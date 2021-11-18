Advertisement

Financial Tip of the Week: Rules for Retaining Important Documents

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses rules for retaining important documents.

“Most documents today are available digitally and in theory can be retained on our computers or online indefinitely,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “With that said, not everyone has widely adopted digital documents and those who have should still be aware of what should be retained and for how long.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

