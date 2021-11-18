Financial Tip of the Week: Rules for selling stocks

(WBNG) --In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses rules for selling stocks.

“Choosing when to sell a stock can be a difficult task for most investors,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “It’s hard to separate their emotions from their decisions, and the two human emotions the influence investors when they are considering selling a stock are greed and fury.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.