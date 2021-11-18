‘Home for the Holidays’ tradition continues at Roberson Museum and Science Center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A decades-long tradition continues Nov. 18 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

“‘Home for the Holidays’ at Roberson has been around for more than 65 years,” said Executive Director Michael Grasso. “This is one of our oldest traditions here at the museum.”

Rick Niznik, a room decorator for the event sponsored by HH&K, is helping to bring the vision to life and describes his approach as “intuitive design.”

“What I like to do to keep it fresh and fun is I throw everything on the floor and just go with my intuition and my gut to design the room,” said Niznik.

Another community partnership making it all come to life is the P-TECH program at Broome-Tioga BOCES.

“These students have designed, and manufactured, and installed a phenomenal outdoor display at the main entrance to the museum,” said Grasso.

According to the executive director, as soon as ‘Home for the Holidays’ ends in January, then preparation will begin for next year’s display.

“When you see all the families and the kids coming through and you just see them light up and get so excited about what we’re doing here, that makes it really worth while,” said Niznik.