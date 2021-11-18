Jaheim Jackson - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) -- When talking to members of the Union-Endicott football team about junior wide receiver Jaheim Jackson they will talk about his work ethic.

“He’s seen that we have an opportunity to do something special on this team,” said junior quarterback Max Sementelli. “He’s really turned on how much work he’s put in.”

For Jackson, being a hard worker stems from the person that is his motivation each football season, his grandmother, Connie.

“She passed away when I was in the sixth grade ever since then it’s always for my grandmother,” said Jackson. “Ever since I was young she was always pushing me to do my best. In youth football, she was always there running down the sideline when I would go score a touchdown. No matter what, I always think of her.”

Jackson and Sementelli have been friends and teammates since peewee football. Today, Sementelli looks to Jackson as one of his many offensive options down the field.

“The trust that I have in Jahiem is different than a lot of other guys,” said Sementelli. “When it’s your best friend you know that he’s going to come down with the ball it’s a lot easier to get that throw when you know he’s going to get it no matter what.”

Jackson’s hard work doesn’t stop on the field. He works hard in the classroom to help achieve his goal of entering the medical field after he graduates from college.

“I want to be an anesthesiologist when I grow up,” said Jackson. “Somewhere in the medical field for me.”

“Jaheim is extremely smart,” said Sementelli. “He’s one of the smartest people I know by far in my life. He could be a brain surgeon if he wanted to. He could go catch footballs on Sunday if he wanted to.”

Before he can help save lives, Jackson is focused on helping his teammates on the field as they prepare for regionals.

“I can’t let them down,” said Jackson. “I have to do everything I can to get the ball in the endzone and win the game at the end of the day.”

“The quality of his character shows how he acts with his teammates,” said head coach Tom Baleno. “How he loves to play for them. You compliment that with being a spectacular athlete. He does great things on the field.”