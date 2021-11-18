Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Life estates

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Emily M. Lovelass explains life estates.

“A life estate is a device you can use in a deed to transfer your interest in real property to another person while still retaining control and use of it during your lifetime,” Lovelass said. “We often see clients at Coughlin & Gerhart who want to use a life estate to give home or land to their children.”

