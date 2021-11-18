Meals on Wheels of Western Broome participates in the 14th Annual Subaru ‘Share the Love’ event

(WBNG) -- The 2021 Subaru Share the Love event kicked off Thursday.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan said this annual event helps support the mission of meals on wheels.

“The Share the Love event is an annual event where Meals on Wheels America partners with Subaru of America and they work together to generate revenue for local meals on wheels programs so we can continue doing what we do on a daily basis,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan said this is the 14th year of the event, and Meals on Wheels of Western Broome has been part of it since the very beginning.

“We partner locally with Matthews Subaru in Vestal and they help drive sales for us for this event as well,” Pangilinan said.

The Subaru Share the Love event runs Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022.

Buy or lease a new Subaru from Matthews Subaru is Vestal or any other Subaru location, choose Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, and a $250 donation will go to the organization.

For more information on supporting Meals on Wheels of Western Broome during this event visit their website.