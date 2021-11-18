Southern Tier Clear Path for Veterans holds annual Thanksgiving Meal for Veterans event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Clear Path for Veterans held their annual Thanksgiving Meal for Veterans today in celebration of veterans and military members.

The Thanksgiving luncheon was created to help bring veterans and their families together with the community.

Clear Path Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Tier Katina Sinclair said she enjoys this event because it is a way to give back to the veterans who gave up so much to fight for our country.

“I think it’s wonderful how much this community and veterans rely on coming in here to be able to have a celebration and be together for Thanksgiving,” Sinclair said. “They gave up everything so that we can be free and safe.”

The program partnered with 12 other veteran organizations in the community for this event and consisted of booths with information on support services for veterans.