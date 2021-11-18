‘Voices for CHOW’ benefit concert Sunday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southerntiermen Barbershop Chorus is set to host a benefit concert, ‘Voices for CHOW.’

The Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus is a men’s 4-part a capella singing organization that sings in barbershop style. Vice President of Public Relations & Marketing Stephen Foulk said the chorus currently has over 40 members that meet every week.

“We had to leave some performances behind because of COVID but we met every week and we learn new music,” Foulk said. “When we could start performing again we were ready to go and we’ve been delighted to be out in the community.”

Foulk said the Southerntiermen along with other groups will be performing at the benefit concert.

“We have three great singing groups, the Southerntiersmen, the Southern Tier Christian Community Choir, and the Maine-Endwell Treble Choir and we’re going to be doing some holiday and Christmas songs and also some of our standard repertoire of the Southerntiermen,” Foulk said.

The Voices for CHOW benefit concert is Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Cyril’s.

Foulk said over the years the Southerntiermen Barbershop Chorus has raised over $30,000 for CHOW to help stop hunger in Broome County.

Deacon Ed Blaine said he got involved with the chorus in 2004 after attending a benefit concert.

“The reason I’m in the chorus is because of the ‘Choruses for CHOW’ benefit concert,” Blaine said. “It was shortly after I became the Director of CHOW that one of the chorus members came in and pitched the idea of having a ‘Choruses for CHOW’ we called it back then and I said wow it sounds like a good idea and these guys we’re having so much fun up there singing.”

Advance tickets are $10; and tickets at the door are $12.

To purchase tickets call 607.372.1730