Binghamton City Council approves more funding for Mirabito Stadium upgrades

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton approved over $2 million worth of funding that will go towards upgrading Mirabito Stadium.

The city plans to make improvements on the stadium’s locker rooms, weight rooms, offices and training facilities.

Mayor Richard David said the upgrades are being made in compliance with the Major League Baseball standards and regulations in order to keep baseball alive in the city.

“We fought extremely hard over the course of the last several years to keep the team here,” said David. “We were successful because we were proactive in making sure that we were making investments in our stadium, working with the New York Mets organization and brokering a deal to keep the team in Binghamton for decades to come.”

David said these last upgrades are the final puzzle piece to finish the renovations the stadium has been undergoing for the past few years.

The city will start making upgrades to the stadium after the Rumble Ponies 2022 season in hopes of being finished before the start of the season in 2023.

