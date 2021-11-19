Advertisement

Car Dealership in Sidney Gives back to community

Butler Auto Ham and Turkey giveaway
Butler Auto Ham and Turkey giveaway(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SINDEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Residents in a small Chenango County town were treated to a holiday surprise Friday.

Butler Auto Sales in Sidney distributed turkeys and hams to families across the community. Owner of the dealership, Michael Butler says this is the first year his business has done this.

He says his group decided to do this to thank the community of Sidney for their support, especially through the pandemic.

“We have a great community they supported us through COVID the community supported us for the last 20 years and we just want to give a little bit back that’s all so we have such great people here in town and have them come in so we can wish them a happy holidays and give them a little something to go home with.”

The dealership will continue to distribute the hams and turkeys on Saturday from 9:00 AM until they are out.

