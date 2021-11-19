COVID booster shots now available for all Broome County residents over 18

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar today announced that booster shots are now available for all residents over the age of 18.

For residents who got the Pfizer and Moderna shots, they must wait at least six months after your second dose to get the booster. For those with Johnson and Johnson, residents must wait two months.

The Health Department added that the current spike in cases happening now is from Halloween when people were gathering without masks.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away and Christmas not far after, officials are preparing for another spike.