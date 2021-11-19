Advertisement

Volunteer Administrators of the Southern Tier facilitate professional growth and development

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Do you provide volunteer administration? Are you located in the Southern Tier?

If so, you may consider joining the Volunteer Administrators of the Southern Tier (VAST). VAST helps with the growth and development of professionals who provide volunteer administration throughout the Southern Tier. VAST President Morgan White said she started with the group in 2015 and there was a lot to learn.

“Volunteer Administrators of the Southern Tier is a group that meets together every other month and what we do is provide professional development for those who manage, coordinate, or do anything with volunteers there’s a lot of behind the scenes work that most people don’t know about,” White said. “When I started out with the group in 2015/2016 there was a lot for me to learn so we provide professional development guest speakers at our every other month meetings.”

White said that there are a variety of ways to learn more about volunteer opportunities and membership.

“You can simply reach out to us we do have our Facebook page, we have United Way of Broome County is well versed in what we do,” White said. “There’s always someone in the area that knows of VAST a lot of non-profit organizations have volunteers or volunteer coordinators so you can reach out to any of those places and they will direct you.”

VAST gathers every other month to learn share about volunteer management.

White said along with bi-monthly meetings VAST also takes part in an annual Volunteer Conference and Speed Networking for a Cause events.

“That’s our opportunity to honor our volunteers,”' White said. “Volunteers do amazing work and we couldn’t do the things and services we provide without them so it’s our opportunity to provide recognition to them.”

