Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in search of suspect responsible for a string of larcenies

VILLAGE OF STAMFORD (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported a string of car larcenies that occurred in several different neighborhoods this week.

Numerous cars were broken into overnight and items such as cash, loose change, and electronic devices were taken.

Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said they are investigating the multiple thefts of property from the vehicles and are asking anyone who might have information about these crimes to contact their office.

“We’re investigating a lot of different possibilities. We do have some video and some pictures out there,” DuMond said. “We would like to encourage the public to look at our Facebook page and help us if they identify any of the perpetrators in the video.”

At this time, no suspects have been arrested in relation to these thefts.