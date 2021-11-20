Gov. Hochul addresses nursing shortage, creates scholarship

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a scholarship program, ‘Nurses For Our Future,’ in response to one of the many shortages happening around the country.

“It really is an investment in the future workforce,” said Sheri Lamoureux, vice president of human resources for UHS.

There are currently over 9000 openings for Registered Nurses in the Empire State, according to a press release from the governor.

A thousand students aspiring to be an RN will benefit as tuition will be covered at SUNY and CUNY.

“This is going to help people take that step to build a critical workforce in the state of New York,” said Binghamton University Provost Donald Nieman. “It’s one of those things it’s a win win. A win for the state, it’s a win for the individual.”

The provost said this will benefit at the local level, too.

“We have a tremendous shortage of nurses locally,” he said. “And so a lot of our nursing graduates stay local.”

The governor’s press release said part-time and full-time students will be considered for the scholarship.

As for when the scholarship will begin, UHS is unaware of a start date at this time.

There’s still more for the schools and hospitals to learn about the scholarship.

Stay with WBNG 12 News for updates.