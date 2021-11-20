Advertisement

Gov. Hochul addresses nursing shortage, creates scholarship

By Jill Croce
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a scholarship program, ‘Nurses For Our Future,’ in response to one of the many shortages happening around the country.

“It really is an investment in the future workforce,” said Sheri Lamoureux, vice president of human resources for UHS.

There are currently over 9000 openings for Registered Nurses in the Empire State, according to a press release from the governor.

A thousand students aspiring to be an RN will benefit as tuition will be covered at SUNY and CUNY.

“This is going to help people take that step to build a critical workforce in the state of New York,” said Binghamton University Provost Donald Nieman. “It’s one of those things it’s a win win. A win for the state, it’s a win for the individual.”

The provost said this will benefit at the local level, too.

“We have a tremendous shortage of nurses locally,” he said. “And so a lot of our nursing graduates stay local.”

The governor’s press release said part-time and full-time students will be considered for the scholarship.

As for when the scholarship will begin, UHS is unaware of a start date at this time.

There’s still more for the schools and hospitals to learn about the scholarship.

Stay with WBNG 12 News for updates.

Most Read

An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court
State police respond to shooting in June, 2021.
Man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Ice Rink bought by Skating Community for Opportunities in Recreation and Enrichment
Plans underway for new ice rink in Owego
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power

Latest News

Tioga vs. Dolgeville
High school football State Regionals Scores and Highlights
Highlights: Christian Brothers Academy vs. Union-Endicott (Class A Regional)
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies.
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in search of suspect responsible for a string of larcenies
Highlights: Dolgeville vs. Tioga (Class D Regional)