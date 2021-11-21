Advertisement

Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses

This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAINE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews have responded to the Greater Binghamton Sport Complex on Airport Road in the Town of Maine after its roof collapsed Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time the roof collapsed at the complex in one year. It collapsed in December 2020 after a massive snowfall. The first collapse occurred to a separate unit, which was an air-supported dome.

A spokesperson for the Town of Union said the complex’s roof was partially built and under construction when it collapsed. They said code enforcement regularly inspected the progress of the construction and all building permits were in order.

Fire officials said there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

