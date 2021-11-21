Advertisement

Ross Park Zoo uses help of Volunteers to clean up ahead of winter

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In celebration of National Family Volunteer Day, the United Way and the Ross Park Zoo teamed up to ensure a clean-up of the facility as they prepare for the winter months.

Jessica Gorman works in Conservation at the zoo, she says around 10 to 15 of family volunteers showed up to help with the effort. Gorman says it’s because of the volunteers, that the zoo can continue to be a clean and enjoyable experience for all who visit.

“We are a small facility we have a small staff so Willow in our community gets involved and they help us out it also gives them a kind of behind the scenes they get to come here before we open they get to go on the trails and they still see the animals and things like that so it’s like a mutually beneficial thing,” Gorman said.

Gorman says the removal of leaves and other debris by the volunteers will help with plowing and snow removal during the winter. She adds that it this effort will be extra important this winter as the zoo plans to stay open during the weekends.

For more information on the Ross Park Zoo you can click here.

