Extra innings: Rumble Ponies to play in Binghamton through 2045

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Baseball will remain in Binghamton for more than two decades.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Monday that the team has signed a 23-year lease extension at Mirabito Stadium.

Additionally, the team announced a new owner. David Sobotka of Southpaw Resources, LLC will take the reigns of the team from John Hughes of Evans Street Baseball. Hughes held ownership of the team for six years. The transition is effective immediately.

In a news release, Sobotka said is excited to get to work in Binghamton.

“We are beyond thrilled to join the Rumble Ponies and Mets family and be part of the bright future of professional baseball in Binghamton for many years to come,” Sobotka said. “We will work tirelessly to keep earning the support of the entire Binghamton and Southern Tier communities while continuing to bring an exceptional baseball experience to fans and players alike.”

🚨More Exciting News: David Sobotka of Southpaw Resources, LLC. has purchased the rights of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Evans Street Baseball.



Welcome Mr. Sobotka as the new owner of the Rumble Ponies!



As part of the news conference, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced $3.1 million has been allocated to bring the facility into compliance with Major League Baseball’s new facility standards.

Since 1992, a team has played in Binghamton as the AA affiliate of the New York Mets. In 2017, John Hughs rebranded the Binghamton Mets to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.