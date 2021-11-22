Give the gift of a meal this holiday season with a Holiday Giving Box 2021

(WBNG) -- For a second year you can help provide families in need with a holiday meal by donating a Holiday Giving Box.

The Holiday Giving Box is a partnership between the Broome County Council of Churches (CHOW), Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market, and Broome Tioga BOCES. Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said this holiday giving box is an opportunity to help families during the holiday season.

“We put our heads together and we came up with this idea that we wanted to help families at the holidays we know this time of year is tough for a lot of people so we wanted to be able to give them a nice meal so we came up with the holiday giving box,” Aylesworth said. “It’s full of everything that you’d expect for a Christmas meal.”

Food Systems Project Coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Amy Willis said the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market will provide each box with items from their vendors.

“Each box is going to be filled with some great items from our vendors our vendors never miss an opportunity to be able to help the community,” Willis said. “In each of those boxes, you will find homemade pies, local produce, things that you would be able to find as a shopper as well at the farmer’s market each Saturday.”

A donation of $50 will provide a meal box for a family of 4 to 6.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 10