Lawyers on Call: Fault issues

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss fault issues.

“First of all I’d like to clear up some misunderstandings some people have about liability,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “Sometimes people call me and they tell me they we’re injured, by let’s say a fall on someone’s property I always ask, “What made you fall?” occasionally their answer is “I don’t know” or “I’m not really sure.” Then I have to explain to them that I cannot help them if they just fell and do not know why.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

