Local leaders react to State Assembly’s findings of impeachment investigation against former Gov. Cuomo

(WBNG) -- The New York State Assembly unveiled the findings of its impeachment investigation against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Since March, the investigation has been looking into Cuomo and his administration on several fronts. The report largely confirms New York State Attorney General Letitia James finding’s regarding the sexual harassment of several women.

The investigation however found evidence of government resources being used for Cuomo’s book and new information on the withholding of nursing home data.

State Senator Fred Akshar said now that all of the evidence has come to light he’s like the state to improve.

“Every New Yorker, regardless of where they’re from, sought the truth in the matter, and when you have several different, independent investigations that are all saying the same thing, I think we’ve arrived at the truth, so now what do we do moving forward, because I think that is what is most important,” Akhar said.

State Assemblywoman sent a statement to 12 News regarding the unveiled findings. It read:

“The Judiciary Committee’s investigation was originally meant to determine whether the Governor should be removed from office. In spite of the Governor’s resignation, the report was completed and released as many of us had called for. It corroborates the Attorney General’s report and ends a sad chapter in state government history. Other entities will now decide if further actions should be taken.”

Cuomo Advisor Rich Azzopardi released a statement that blasted the report. He said it relied to much on the AG’s investigation.