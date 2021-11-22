Advertisement

Local leaders react to State Assembly’s findings of impeachment investigation against former Gov. Cuomo

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The New York State Assembly unveiled the findings of its impeachment investigation against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Since March, the investigation has been looking into Cuomo and his administration on several fronts. The report largely confirms New York State Attorney General Letitia James finding’s regarding the sexual harassment of several women.

The investigation however found evidence of government resources being used for Cuomo’s book and new information on the withholding of nursing home data.

State Senator Fred Akshar said now that all of the evidence has come to light he’s like the state to improve.

“Every New Yorker, regardless of where they’re from, sought the truth in the matter, and when you have several different, independent investigations that are all saying the same thing, I think we’ve arrived at the truth, so now what do we do moving forward, because I think that is what is most important,” Akhar said.

State Assemblywoman sent a statement to 12 News regarding the unveiled findings. It read:

“The Judiciary Committee’s investigation was originally meant to determine whether the Governor should be removed from office. In spite of the Governor’s resignation, the report was completed and released as many of us had called for. It corroborates the Attorney General’s report and ends a sad chapter in state government history. Other entities will now decide if further actions should be taken.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo

Cuomo Advisor Rich Azzopardi released a statement that blasted the report. He said it relied to much on the AG’s investigation.

Most Read

This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Chenango Forks played Skaneateles in the Class C state regional championshp.
High School football State Regionals - Saturday

Latest News

Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton
Sentencing date announced for man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper
Willow Point State of Emergency
Willow Point State of Emergency
Holiday Giving Box 2021
Give the gift of a meal this holiday season with a Holiday Giving Box 2021