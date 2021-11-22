Advertisement

SOME SNOW SHOWERS EARLY THIS WEEK AND SOME RAIN LATE

By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect snow showers are expected to drift south, from the north, tonight as surface high pressure slides in slowly. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s. Any snow shower activity Tuesday should be early in the morning because the high pressure will dry the atmosphere out a bit. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday does look at little gusty at times.

Wednesday looks bright and sunny with that high in control. Highs respond accordingly and rise to the 40s. There are no significant pre-Thanksgiving travel concerns in our region.

Thanksgiving also looks decent but rain chances will be increasing later in the day and overnight into Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s but come crashing back into the 30s for Friday and the weekend.

