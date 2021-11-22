State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home.

Garnar said the State of Emergency is to address major staffing issues at the facility. He said admissions have been suspended at the nursing home and a unit was closed. This is the third unit closed in a year and Garnar said in that time the facility lost 120 beds.

Garnar said the shortage in staff can be attributed to fewer employees in the field, retirement and the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Effective at 2:00PM today I have declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in order to address major staffing issues. We have also suspended admissions, closed another unit, and created a rapid response team to support WPNH. https://t.co/9vjIFkVEQ0 — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) November 22, 2021

The County executive said all options are on the table to address the crisis.

12 News will lead its 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts with coverage of the situation at Willow Point.