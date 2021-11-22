State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home.
Garnar said the State of Emergency is to address major staffing issues at the facility. He said admissions have been suspended at the nursing home and a unit was closed. This is the third unit closed in a year and Garnar said in that time the facility lost 120 beds.
Garnar said the shortage in staff can be attributed to fewer employees in the field, retirement and the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The County executive said all options are on the table to address the crisis.
