MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a few snow showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0″ snow 40% Temperatures drop into the 30s Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

WBNG daycast (wbng)

A cold front will come through this morning. This will give us clouds and mixed showers. We’ll be colder into the afternoon as temperatures fall through the 30s. Lake effect snow showers tonight with a breezy west wind.