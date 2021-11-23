Advertisement

Broome County Festival of Lights returns Wednesday

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On a seasonably chilly fall morning, event organizers declared this year’s Festival of Lights will be improved from last year’s.

At Otsiningo Park Tuesday, Broome County officials, as well as event organizers and community partners gathered to announce there will be 100 new additions to the festival, totaling thousands of more lights.

Dave Pessagno, one of the main organizers of the light display, told 12 News his team have had much more time to prepare than the first time.

“Last year’s, we headed into COVID, we had to put it together really quickly; Delta Engineers, Spiedie Fest and a lot of community people really stepped up,” Pessagno said. “This year, we spent the last month at the park doing a lot of work as you saw as you drove around, and it looks okay during the day but at night it is amazing trust me.”

This is the second iteration of the Festival of Lights in the current format, but Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said a similar display was held “decades ago”.

The light show at the park costs $15 a car, and will be open beginning Wednesday, November 24; the display will be open to the public from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through December.

Officials said there will be fireworks this Friday evening, as well as two shows later on next month.

