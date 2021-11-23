Experts say there are some ways you can save money this holiday season

(WBNG) -- Between inflation and supply chain issues, holiday shopping is poised to take a huge hit on inventory and prices.

So to get you ready, 12 News talked to shopping and deals expert Kathleen Afriye who has full-proof tips on how to get great products and at even better prices. She currently finds deals for over half a million people on social media every day.

Her first piece of advice for securing a good deal is creating a budget.

“I strongly believe that you should keep a budget so that you don’t overspend,” said Afriye. “Many people when they are shopping for Christmas, they tend to buy things they don’t need and spend way too much money and we don’t want anyone doing that. It will reduce stress and overspending.”

Another vital tip she highlights is creating a list because it helps have a plan and strategy before heading to the store.

“A list helps you know who you’re buying for before you go to the store, what you’re going to buy them and how much money you’re going to spend on each person,” she said. “Otherwise, you’re going to end up just buying everything you see everything that’s on sale. And that can also lead to you overspending and having a big bill after Christmas.”

And with higher prices expected this season, suggests taking advantage of store loyalty programs. Afriye says that many stores offer tons of rewards because of it.

“A lot of stores are offering rewards to their loyal customers. And believe it or not, a lot of stores are actually giving their loyal customers free stuff. So I would sign up for any loyalty program at your favorite stores. And they will let you know about all of their sales and deals that they’re having. And build some stores even give you cashback and that’s awesome, because you can use that money that you earned in cashback to pay other expenses or buy Christmas gifts.”

Finally, if online shopping is your preference – you can still take advantage of free reward programs by enrolling in programs like Ibotta or Top Cash Back to earn money on your online purchases.

Kathleen believes these websites are awesome because " they give you cashback for simply just going on their website and shopping through their website and you can earn up to 40% cashback that’s free money.”

Both platforms are affiliated with about 3000 retailers and it’s free to sign up. You just need your name and your email address to sign up.