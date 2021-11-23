Greater Binghamton Sports Complex reopening delayed by at least a month

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex has delayed its reopening by six to eight weeks after its roof collapsed Sunday evening.

According to the Sports Complex’s Facebook page, the collapse was caused by strong winds and the current sequence of the structure’s building process.

The Kashou Family, who owns the complex, wrote on Facebook, “The building design has been reviewed by several engineering firms and determined its absolutely safe, unfortunately, there was a sequencing error in the construction, and the timing of a gust of wind in the evening caused the damage.”

As we’re sure many of you in the community have seen and heard, we encountered some challenges with our construction... Posted by Greater Binghamton Sports Complex on Monday, November 22, 2021

Emergency crews responded to the complex on Airport Road in the Town of Maine Sunday afternoon after reports of its roof collapsing. Fire officials said there were no injuries in the incident.

The Kashou Family said there were grateful that nobody was hurt and the collapse was just a setback. They thanked the first responders who came to the incident.

“We thank the community for their continued support and look very much forward to opening our doors in 2022 and being home to many local sports and community events once again!,” the Kashou Family said.

The complex was under construction due to a roof collapse of the complex in December 2020. That unit, which was an air-supported dome, broke down after a snowstorm dropped more than 40 inches of snow in the Southern Tier.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Town of Union told 12 News that the complex’s roof was partially built and under construction when it collapsed. They also said that code enforcement regularly inspected the construction progress of the structure.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex has existed in the area since 1998. It moved to Airport Road in 2005.