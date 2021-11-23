Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region.
Starting Tuesday, anyone over age two and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations: from bars and restaurants, to grocery stores, to gyms and fitness centers.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the mask mandate doesn’t work by mid-December, the county will require vaccine mandates for indoor dining.
Erie is home to Buffalo and is western New York’s most populous county.