Advertisement

Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region.

Starting Tuesday, anyone over age two and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations: from bars and restaurants, to grocery stores, to gyms and fitness centers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the mask mandate doesn’t work by mid-December, the county will require vaccine mandates for indoor dining.

Erie is home to Buffalo and is western New York’s most populous county.

Most Read

County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Monday that they will play in Binghamton for more than two...
Extra innings: Rumble Ponies to play in Binghamton through 2045

Latest News

The aftermath of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsing on Nov. 21.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex reopening delayed by at least a month
Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area
Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton
Sentencing date announced for man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper