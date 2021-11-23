Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents of Binghamton are getting their blue city garbage bags stolen from their trash cans.

Several people in the area have reported their blue garbage bags are missing and their trash has been dumped out on their front yards. Binghamton resident DJ Scripsetzer told 12 News he thinks it’s horrible that someone is taking the bags. Scripsetzer called the problem an inconvenience.

“If these people can’t afford blue bags, that’s ridiculous. You can get three bags for $5,” Scripsetzer said. “You don’t have to steal my bags. I would give you a bag.”

Scripsetzer said he puts his trash out on the morning of trash collection to prevent the bags from being stolen.

The city implemented its blue garbage bag policy to reduce waste and encourage recycling in 1991.

Binghamton officials could not be reached for comment regarding the garbage bag thefts.