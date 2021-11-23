Advertisement

Not as cold midweek, but colder weather is in the pipeline

By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clouds are a tough call tonight. We have some dry air in place, but the northwest wind and temperature difference between the surface of Lake Ontario and several thousand feet above the lake continues to promote lake effect clouds. Some of these clouds could be pushed down into the area with some flurries possible. Regardless of clouds, winds will decrease and it will be a cold night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday looks bright and sunny with high pressure in control. Some clouds may arrive in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. There are no significant pre-Thanksgiving travel concerns in our region.

Thanksgiving also looks decent but rain chances will be increasing later in the day and overnight into Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s. Rain is expected late and overnight Thursday into Friday morning. There is a chance some snow could mix in and fall over the higher terrain, but it will depend on just how the atmosphere sets up temperature/moisture-wise.

Highs on Friday will likely be early in the day with steady low 30s expected. Winds will gust to 25-35mph and push the wind chill into the teens. Scattered lake effect snow showers are also expected.

