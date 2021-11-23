Advertisement

Nurse shortage at Willow Point Nursing Home causes frustrations

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency for Willow Point Nursing Home due to being understaffed.

Garnar said the staffing shortages are a result of burnout from working through the pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and employees retiring. He said it is getting harder to find nurses to hire in the area because Willow Point is competing with other hospitals and nursing homes facing the same challenges.

“We’re trying to provide all the resources that we can to Willow Point through our office of emergency services and through my administration to help them get the people they need to take care of the residents and get them the care they deserve,” said Garnar.

County officials approved a $3 raise for nurses in next year’s budget in hopes of attracting more staff to the nursing home.

Willow Point is currently at maximum capacity and is not taking in new residents. The nursing home has closed three of its units due to the major staffing shortages.

