‘Plaid Tidings’ at the Cider Mill Stage

(ENDICOTT) -- There’s one weekend left to see Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier’s (BLAST) production of “Plaid Tidings.”

Plaid Tidings is the holiday sequel to “Forever Plaid” by Stuart Ross. This brand-new show offers the best of Forever Plaid with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized.”

Plaid Tidings will be at the Cider Mill Stage Nov. 26 through 28.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 607.321.9630 or online.