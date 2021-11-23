Advertisement

‘Plaid Tidings’ at the Cider Mill Stage

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(ENDICOTT) -- There’s one weekend left to see Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier’s (BLAST) production of “Plaid Tidings.”

Plaid Tidings is the holiday sequel to “Forever Plaid” by Stuart Ross. This brand-new show offers the best of Forever Plaid with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized.”

Plaid Tidings will be at the Cider Mill Stage Nov. 26 through 28.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 607.321.9630 or online.

Most Read

County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area

Latest News

STT -- Womens Hope Homes -- July 6
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Women’s Hope Homes awarded $2,000 grant
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center awarded $2,000 grant
Holiday Giving Box 2021
Give the gift of a meal this holiday season with a Holiday Giving Box 2021
STT
STT -- HELIOS CARE