Sentencing date announced for man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced Scott Mawhiney will be sentenced on Feb. 4, 2022 in Broome County Couty.

Korchack said the jury found Mawhiney guilty of attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon, and a harassment charge against State Trooper Ryan Thorp. He was found guilty on Nov. 19.

Thorp was shot in the arm by Mawhiney on June 23, 2021 while responding to a domestic incident.

“He fought these charges and he took it to trial, and after a five-day jury trial he was found guilty of all charges,” said Korchak. “Now the defendant faces a sentence of a minimum of 20 years to life in prison.”