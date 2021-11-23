Advertisement

Sentencing date announced for man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced Scott Mawhiney will be sentenced on Feb. 4, 2022 in Broome County Couty.

Korchack said the jury found Mawhiney guilty of attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon, and a harassment charge against State Trooper Ryan Thorp. He was found guilty on Nov. 19.

Thorp was shot in the arm by Mawhiney on June 23, 2021 while responding to a domestic incident.

“He fought these charges and he took it to trial, and after a five-day jury trial he was found guilty of all charges,” said Korchak. “Now the defendant faces a sentence of a minimum of 20 years to life in prison.”

Most Read

This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Chenango Forks played Skaneateles in the Class C state regional championshp.
High School football State Regionals - Saturday

Latest News

Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton
Local leaders react to State Assembly’s findings of impeachment investigation against former Gov. Cuomo
Willow Point State of Emergency
Willow Point State of Emergency
Holiday Giving Box 2021
Give the gift of a meal this holiday season with a Holiday Giving Box 2021